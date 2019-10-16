Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hawkesbury woman facing cocaine trafficking charges after search of home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 10:57 am
Rebecca Jeanne MacIsaac of Port Hawkesbury has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Rebecca Jeanne MacIsaac of Port Hawkesbury has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Getty Images

A 24-year-old woman is facing cocaine trafficking charges following a search of a Port Hawkesbury, N.S., home last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the home on Trainor Drive was searched on Oct. 8.

Police say five people inside the home were arrested.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP seize cocaine, arrest 5 after searching Port Hawkesbury home

During the search, officers located a quantity of cocaine, cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Jeanne MacIsaac of Port Hawkesbury has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

She is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPPoliceCocaineNova Scotia RCMPN.S.Cocaine TraffickingPort HawkesburyRebecca Jeanne MacIsaacRebecca MacIsaacTrainor Drive
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.