Port Hawkesbury woman facing cocaine trafficking charges after search of home

A 24-year-old woman is facing cocaine trafficking charges following a search of a Port Hawkesbury, N.S., home last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the home on Trainor Drive was searched on Oct. 8.

Police say five people inside the home were arrested.

During the search, officers located a quantity of cocaine, cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Jeanne MacIsaac of Port Hawkesbury has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

She is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Dec. 16.

