Conservatives running ‘one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns’, Trudeau alleges

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives are running one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns based on disinformation that Canada has ever seen.

Trudeau went on to say that Canadians are saddened to see some parties running polarizing and negative campaigns using tactics imported from other countries.

1:31 Trudeau hoping to retain Liberals’ dominance in Atlantic Canada Trudeau hoping to retain Liberals’ dominance in Atlantic Canada

Over the weekend, a security threat forced Trudeau to wear a bulletproof vest at an event, and the next day he lamented the divisive nature of the campaign.

He said the Conservatives are adopting the politics of fear and negativity, though he did not blame them for the security threat.

0:19 Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says security threat ‘will not change’ how he campaigns Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says security threat ‘will not change’ how he campaigns

The Tories have said the Liberals want to legalize all drugs, when Trudeau has said repeatedly his party has no plans to do so, and that the Liberals would impose a tax on home sales, which the Liberals have denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau is campaigning in Quebec today, making a specific appeal to potential Bloc Québécois voters, saying the Liberals stand up for the values people in that province hold.