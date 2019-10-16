History of the ’90s podcast: JFK Jr., prince of Camelot

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of History of the ’90s, we are looking back at the cultural impact of John F. Kennedy Jr.

After the assassination of then-U.S. President John F. Kennedy, John Jr. grew up a living national treasure who was expected to carry on the hopes and dreams of his father.

In addition to upholding his family’s political legacy, he was a good-looking guy who was not afraid to flaunt it.

John Jr.’s fame peaked in the ’90s after being deemed the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. His every move was chronicled in the tabloids, with the media keeping close tabs on him whether he was at work or play.

On this episode, we’ll take a closer look at George, the political magazine he founded in 1995, as well as his marriage to Carolyn Bessette.

We’ll talk to people who knew him, and you’ll hear new details about his life and his short marriage, which ended in tragedy in 1999 when John Jr. and Bessette, along with her sister, Lauren, were killed in a plane crash.

Their deaths not only marked the end of Camelot, they also marked the end of a paparazzi-driven ’90s celebrity culture that existed in a world before social media.

Guests:

Steven M. Gillon, author of The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.: America’s Reluctant Prince

Randy Taraborrelli, author of The Kennedy Heirs: John, Caroline and the New Generation — A Legacy of Tragedy and Triumph

Twitter: @JRTaraborrelli

Instagram: @jrandytaraborrelli

