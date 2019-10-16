Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Andrew Scheer to wrap up Quebec campaign in riding long held by Bloc Quebecois

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 8:03 am
An extended interview with Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer
WATCH: An extended interview with Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is wrapping up what’s likely his final visit to Quebec during this election campaign.

He’ll appear this morning in a riding long held by the Bloc Quebecois, but whose current MP was at the heart of political chaos for the party after the 2015 election.

READ MORE: Scheer won’t explain travel to America as citizen without valid U.S. passport

Rheal Fortin was the BQ’s interim leader after its former boss, Gilles Duceppe, failed to win a seat in that campaign.

Fortin chose not to run for permanent leadership, and after frustration with the winner of that contest, briefly left the BQ.

Scheer warns voters against idea of Liberal-NDP coalition
Scheer warns voters against idea of Liberal-NDP coalition

He’s now back in the fold, but the Conservatives are hoping to capitalize on the uncertainty in the competing party by running a star candidate in the riding: former Olympic champion Sylvie Frechette.

Story continues below advertisement

After his Quebec stop, Scheer heads into southwestern Ontario for campaign events in Essex and then Ancaster, near Hamilton.

READ MORE: Tories viewed as most likely to keep promises, but voters remain cynical: Ipsos poll

As Scheer is appearing in the southern part of the province, his provincial counterpart, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford, is slated to have his own events in the northern region.

Ford has kept a very low profile during the election campaign — his event today is his first in weeks.

Conservatives release costed platform: How feasible is it?
Conservatives release costed platform: How feasible is it?

The Liberals have repeatedly invoked his name in their attacks on Scheer, accusing the federal leader of wanting to carry out a similar agenda that would result in service cuts.

Scheer has denied that’s the case.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Doug FordFederal ElectionFederal election 2019QuebecAndrew ScheerConservativescanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaConservative PartyGilles Duceppe
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.