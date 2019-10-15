Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

96-year-old Brampton man charged after alleged sexual assault of 2 store employees

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:56 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 2:57 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 96-year-old Brampton man has been charged after two store employees were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police said in a statement that the first incident happened in September when the man went to a store in the Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East area.

“He asked an employee, a 19 year-old woman from Brampton, to assist him with trying on a shirt. When the victim refused, the suspect sexually assaulted her,” officers alleged.

On Oct. 1, police said the accused went to the same store and asked another employee, a 27-year-old woman, for help putting on a shirt. While the employee was helping the man, officers alleged he sexually assaulted the woman.

The accused, who wasn’t identified, was arrested on Oct. 6. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault. The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court at a future time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton sexual assaultBrampton store sexual assaultSexual assault Brampton
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.