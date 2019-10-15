96-year-old Brampton man charged after alleged sexual assault of 2 store employees

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 96-year-old Brampton man has been charged after two store employees were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police said in a statement that the first incident happened in September when the man went to a store in the Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East area.

“He asked an employee, a 19 year-old woman from Brampton, to assist him with trying on a shirt. When the victim refused, the suspect sexually assaulted her,” officers alleged.

Man Arrested in Sex Assault Investigation – https://t.co/Mqf2mHpPOJ — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 15, 2019

On Oct. 1, police said the accused went to the same store and asked another employee, a 27-year-old woman, for help putting on a shirt. While the employee was helping the man, officers alleged he sexually assaulted the woman.

The accused, who wasn’t identified, was arrested on Oct. 6. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault. The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court at a future time.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.