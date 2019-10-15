‘Hope someone gets a hot meal out of that’: Cody Fajardo’s truck broken into

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was still finding ways to be thankful this weekend, even after his vehicle was broken into.

In a Twitter post on Sunday morning, Fajardo said someone had stolen his sunglasses, some change and a toy Fajardo Funko Pop out of his truck.

Waking up to your truck being rummaged through isn’t the best of feelings. To whoever snaked my sunglasses, car change and Fajardo toy Funko. You obviously needed it more than me. Have a great Thanksgiving with your new gifts. Haha — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) October 13, 2019

“I got into my truck and I was like ‘I didn’t think I left it this messy’ and things were all over the place,” Fajardo said at Monday’s practice.

Fajardo’s wrote in his tweet, “waking up to your truck being rummaged through isn’t the best of feelings,” but still wished the culprit a “great Thanksgiving with your new gifts.”

He reiterated that message when speaking to reporters.

“[I’m] thankful for the position I’m in, to be a starting quarterback in this league, being able to play football for money,” Fajardo said.

“There’s a lot of people who are hurting out there. [I hope] my change, cup holder and my sunglasses helped get them a hot meal on Thanksgiving.”

Sorry to hear about the sunglasses. I’m the owner of The Optical Shoppe in the Cornwall Centre, we’ll hook you up with some new sunnies. Call the store Tuesday (306-525-9597) or DM me for details. — Lisa McIntyre (@McIntyre_Lisa) October 13, 2019

The post garnered a lot of attention and support from the community, with one business offering to replace the glasses.