Canada

‘Hope someone gets a hot meal out of that’: Cody Fajardo’s truck broken into

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:07 am
Updated October 15, 2019 11:49 am
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo had his truck broken into over Thanksgiving weekend.
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo had his truck broken into over Thanksgiving weekend. Matt Smith / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was still finding ways to be thankful this weekend, even after his vehicle was broken into.

In a Twitter post on Sunday morning, Fajardo said someone had stolen his sunglasses, some change and a toy Fajardo Funko Pop out of his truck.

 

“I got into my truck and I was like ‘I didn’t think I left it this messy’ and things were all over the place,” Fajardo said at Monday’s practice.

Fajardo’s wrote in his tweet, “waking up to your truck being rummaged through isn’t the best of feelings,” but still wished the culprit a “great Thanksgiving with your new gifts.”

He reiterated that message when speaking to reporters.

“[I’m] thankful for the position I’m in, to be a starting quarterback in this league, being able to play football for money,” Fajardo said.
“There’s a lot of people who are hurting out there. [I hope] my change, cup holder and my sunglasses helped get them a hot meal on Thanksgiving.”

The post garnered a lot of attention and support from the community, with one business offering to replace the glasses.

