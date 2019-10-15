Canada suspends new export permits to Turkey amid Syrian military operation

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has temporarily suspended new export permits to Turkey in light of the country’s military incursion into northern Syria.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the temporary suspension to Global News in an email statement, reiterating that Canada “condemns” Turkey’s decision.

“This unilateral action risks undermining the stability of an already fragile region, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and rolling back progress achieved by the Global Coalition Against Daesh, of which Turkey is a member,” the statement read.

“We call for the protection of civilians and on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including unhindered access for humanitarian aid.”

Canada has been vocal in its disapproval of Turkey’s recent actions since the military operation began last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Turkey is targeting Kurdish forces, and the move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided last Sunday that American troops would not interfere in it — a radical shift in American foreign policy.

Tens of millions of Kurds live on land divided among Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria, comprising sizable minority populations in each country, and many seek a separate state.

4:09 Pence says Trump did ‘not give green light’ to Turkey to invade Syria Pence says Trump did ‘not give green light’ to Turkey to invade Syria

Other countries have also suspended deals with Turkey, citing its decision to target Kurdish forces. The United Kingdom announced Tuesday it would halt new arms export licences to Turkey.

“The U.K. government takes its arms export control responsibilities very seriously, and in this case, of course, we will keep our defence exports to Turkey under very careful and continual review,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in British Parliament.

“No further export licences to Turkey for items that might be used in military operations in Syria will be granted while we conduct that review,” he added.

France and Germany are among the other countries that have also temporarily suspended arms exports.

Vor dem Hintergrund der türkischen Militäroffensive in Nordost-Syrien wird die Bundesregierung keine neuen Genehmigungen für alle Rüstungsgüter, die durch die Türkei in Syrien eingesetzt werden könnten, erteilen.

Das habe ich in der @BILDamSONNTAG deutlich gemacht. — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) October 12, 2019

Dans l’attente de la cessation de l'offensive turque dans le Nord-est syrien, la France a décidé de suspendre tout projet d'exportation vers la Turquie de matériels de guerre susceptibles d'être employés dans le cadre de cette offensive. Cette décision est d’effet immédiat. — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) October 12, 2019

— With files from Reuters