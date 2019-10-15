Menu

Canada

The 4 best Calgary restaurants to take a date, according to OpenTable

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 8:43 am
Updated October 15, 2019 10:39 am
The Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant was featured on a recent OpenTable list of the best restaurants to take a date.
The Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant was featured on a recent OpenTable list of the best restaurants to take a date. Facebook / Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

Four eateries in Calgary are among those featured on a new list of the 50 best restaurants in Canada for a date.

The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, was released on Tuesday and draws upon information from more than 500,000 reviews of over 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Inside Craft Beer Market’s newly renovated restaurant in downtown Calgary

According to OpenTable, the restaurants on the list are ones that will give romantics a leg up on “locking in that second date.”

“Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date — whether it’s your first or 1,000th,” OpenTable spokesperson Anna Besse said.

In total, Alberta has 11 restaurants featured on the list, including two in Edmonton (La Ronde and Sabor restaurant).

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has the most restaurants on the list, with 34 different spots in the province featured.

Calgary’s four best restaurants for a date are:

To look at OpenTable’s complete list of the best restaurants to take a date, visit opentable.com.

