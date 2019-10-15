The 4 best Calgary restaurants to take a date, according to OpenTable

Send this page to someone via email

Four eateries in Calgary are among those featured on a new list of the 50 best restaurants in Canada for a date.

The list, compiled by online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada, was released on Tuesday and draws upon information from more than 500,000 reviews of over 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

According to OpenTable, the restaurants on the list are ones that will give romantics a leg up on “locking in that second date.”

“Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date — whether it’s your first or 1,000th,” OpenTable spokesperson Anna Besse said.

In total, Alberta has 11 restaurants featured on the list, including two in Edmonton (La Ronde and Sabor restaurant).

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has the most restaurants on the list, with 34 different spots in the province featured.

Calgary’s four best restaurants for a date are:

To look at OpenTable’s complete list of the best restaurants to take a date, visit opentable.com.