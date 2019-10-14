Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Monday, October 14, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 7:21 pm

CALGARY – Eric Florchuk had a hat trick as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Calgary Hitmen 9-3 on Monday afternoon in Western Hockey League action..

Florchuk put away the eventual winner for the Blades (7-3-1) at the 18:43 mark of the first period.

Tristen Robins added two goals for Saskatoon, while Majid Kaddoura, Chase Wouters, Jayden Wiens and Cyle McNabb also scored.

Nolan Maier made 38 saves for the win.

Mark Kastelic scored twice and Orca Wiesblatt had a goal for the Hitmen (4-2-1). Jack McNaughton combined with Carl Stankowski for 23 saves for Calgary.

The Blades went 3 for 6 on the power play and the Hitmen could not score on their five man advantages.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.