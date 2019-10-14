Menu

Crime

3rd person charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal assault of Toronto man

By Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 3:11 pm
A photo from the scene, where homicide detectives are investigating a man's death in Scarborough.
A photo from the scene, where homicide detectives are investigating a man's death in Scarborough. Priya Sam / Global News

Toronto police have made a third arrest in a fatal assault that took place last month.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man from Pickering was charged with second-degree murder on Sunday.

He’s accused in the death of Edwin McGowan, 52, of Toronto.

READ MORE: 2nd suspect facing murder charge in death of Toronto man

Police say they found McGowan suffering from serious injuries on Sept. 22.

They say paramedics tried to save his life, but he died on the scene.

A 42-year-old man, also from Pickering, was arrested on Sept. 27, while a 32-year-old woman from Toronto was charged on Oct. 2.

They all face the same second-degree murder charge.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto MurderToronto assaultEdwin McGowanToronto Fatal Assault
