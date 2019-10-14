‘Several youths’ seen fleeing from vandalized Halifax school, 1 arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a Halifax Regional Municipality school was broken into early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to Park West School at 206 Langbrae Drive just before 12:30 a.m., after a local resident reported hearing “several youths” on the school grounds.

Police say the resident feared they were causing property damage.

Officers arrived at the school to find a broken ground-level window. A classroom had sustained property damage as a result.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

Police also noticed several youths fleeing the school once they arrived.

One teen was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. He is being charged with break and enter and property damage and has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

1:45 ‘Holders of our future’: N.S. high school students to vote in mock federal election ‘Holders of our future’: N.S. high school students to vote in mock federal election