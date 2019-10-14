Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘Several youths’ seen fleeing from vandalized Halifax school, 1 arrested: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 10:04 am
Updated October 14, 2019 10:06 am
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a Halifax Regional Municipality school was broken into early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to Park West School at 206 Langbrae Drive just before 12:30 a.m., after a local resident reported hearing “several youths” on the school grounds.

Police say the resident feared they were causing property damage.

Officers arrived at the school to find a broken ground-level window. A classroom had sustained property damage as a result.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

Police also noticed several youths fleeing the school once they arrived.

One teen was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. He is being charged with break and enter and property damage and has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

‘Holders of our future’: N.S. high school students to vote in mock federal election
‘Holders of our future’: N.S. high school students to vote in mock federal election
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceBreak And EnterHRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityHRPproperty damageschool vandalismLangbrae DrivePark West School
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.