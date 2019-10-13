Edmonton Tesla owner shares Sentry Mode video of car vandalism online

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton Tesla owner who had his car vandalized at a Park-and-Ride in Edmonton over the weekend is hoping that sharing a video of the crime on social media will help identify the man who was involved.

Godwin Leung, who is also a video editor at Global Edmonton, posted the video on Facebook Sunday morning. He said he had parked his car at the Davies Park-and-Ride before the Eskimos game on Saturday when the cameras caught a man keying his car at 4:23 p.m.

“That was a pretty brazen thing to do. Broad daylight, a parking lot that’s pretty busy, it fills up really quickly,” Leung said.

The Sentry Mode featured in the Model 3 Tesla Leung drives features a monitoring system that turns surveillance cameras on when it senses movement nearby — and displays a warning that it is recording with a message on the main touchscreen in the vehicle.

“Usually it’s just funny faces, or people peeking into the vehicle, just to see… it’s new, it’s a new electric vehicle and not a lot of people have seen one,” said Leung.

In the video, you see the man park directly in front of Leung’s Tesla, then scrape the passenger side with his keys as he walks by. After the incident, the man returns to his red truck and moves it to another location off-camera.

Leung said he has reported the incident to Edmonton Police, but that they told him it would be hard to make an identification.

“[Police] said it was kind of a long shot to find the guy because he was covered up,” Leung said.

Leung said he isn’t sure whether the man who keyed his vehicle was targeting it because it was electric, but he’d like to know what the motivation was.

“Just ask him, what does this accomplish? What’s the point of what you’re doing?” Leung said.

A police force in Broomfield, Colo. recently arrested and charged a woman with criminal mischief after a Tesla owner in that city posted their Sentry Mode vehicle footage of a similar incident on social media. The woman turned herself in after that post went viral.

As of Sunday evening, Leung’s post had garnered over 4,500 views.