Manitoba pumpkin patch paying it forward, raising funds for sick toddler

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 7:28 am
Melody Schwabe of Schwabe Pumpkins.
Melody Schwabe of Schwabe Pumpkins.

A Manitoba pumpkin patch that had its own share of struggles this season is looking to pay it forward.

Schwabe Pumpkins was only able to harvest a third of what they planted this year after a storm knocked down their barn in June and inclement weather affected their crop.

Owner Melody Schwabe said the community rallied around the business, however, and she’d like to give back.

Schwabe is now helping to support the family of a local toddler fighting a number of serious health issues, including a heart defect, lung disease, and organs that grew outside of his body.

She told Global News the idea came from seeing the boy’s reaction to her pumpkins.

“When Damon was wheeled into the barn, his whole face lit up,” she said.

“It just really affected me. We’ve been so fortunate this year to have everyone help us, we just wanted to give back.

“We’re going to be donating all our admissions to him. Now that they have their son home, I just would like money to not be something they’re worrying about while taking care of him.”

Schwabe said all money raised from admissions to the pumpkin patch on holiday Monday will go toward supporting the family.

There’s also a GoFundMe page raising funds to help Damon have the best quality of life despite his conditions.

Manitoba pumpkin patch calls 2019 their worst year yet
Manitoba pumpkin patch calls 2019 their worst year yet
