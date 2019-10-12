Menu

Manitoba Premier preparing to declare state of emergency after snow storm

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 5:08 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 6:19 pm
Manitoba PC leader and premier Brian Pallister speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg on August 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba PC leader and premier Brian Pallister speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg on August 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is in the process of declaring a state of emergency following a request from Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro says by declaring a state of emergency, more funds will be available to assist crews in restoring power.

READ MORE: The cleanup begins: Power slowly being restored, Manitobans begin to dig out after record-breaking snowstorm

A recording-breaking storm has thousands of Manitoban’s remaining without power. The latest numbers show more than 53,000 people remain without power.

“We want to empower Manitoba Hydro,” Pallister said in a last-minute press conference Saturday evening.

Many people in province had been without power for more than two days.

READ MORE: Entire city of Portage la Prairie without power; citizens asked not to flush toilets

“We have major work underway,” Pallister.

“We have workers out there working their tails off. We have them putting themselves in less-than-ideal situations to assist us.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked by a Global News reporter on how soon a state of emergency will be declared, Pallister said the sooner the press conference is finished, the sooner the process to declare it begins.

