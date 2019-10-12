Manitoba Premier preparing to declare state of emergency after snow storm

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is in the process of declaring a state of emergency following a request from Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro says by declaring a state of emergency, more funds will be available to assist crews in restoring power.

A recording-breaking storm has thousands of Manitoban’s remaining without power. The latest numbers show more than 53,000 people remain without power.

“We want to empower Manitoba Hydro,” Pallister said in a last-minute press conference Saturday evening.

Many people in province had been without power for more than two days.

“We have major work underway,” Pallister.

“We have workers out there working their tails off. We have them putting themselves in less-than-ideal situations to assist us.”

When asked by a Global News reporter on how soon a state of emergency will be declared, Pallister said the sooner the press conference is finished, the sooner the process to declare it begins.