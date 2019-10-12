Junior hockey: Rockets rout Thunderbirds, undefeated Vees roll to 11th win

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 8, Seattle 3

At Kent, Wash., rookie sensation Pavel Novak tallied three points for Kelowna, with a goal and two assists, and Kyle Topping had four assists as the Rockets rallied from a 2-0 deficit in smashing the Thunderbirds on Friday night.

Nolan Foote, with two goals, Alex Swetlikoff, Kaedan Korczak, Dillon Hamaliuk, Mark Liwiski and Michael Farren also scored for Kelowna (5-2-1-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 midway through the second.

Matthew Wedman, Simon Kubicek and Keltie Jeri-Leon replied for struggling Seattle (2-4-0-0), which was outscored 8-2 over the final 40 minutes. Wedman opened the scoring at 4:37 of the first, with Kubicek doubling the T-Birds’ lead at 11:40 of the second.

Foote put Kelowna on the board with a power-play goal at 14:47, then made it 2-0 with his second of the night at 16:33. Swetlikoff then pushed Kelowna into the lead at 16:53, with Novak making it 4-2 at 19:32.

In the third, Jeri-Leon made it 4-3 at 7:21. But in the next three minutes, the Rockets countered with three of their own to make it 7-3: Korczak at 8:16, Hamaliuk at 8:38 and Liwiski at 10:16. Farren rounded out the scoring at 12:04.

Roman Basran stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Rockets, with Roddy Ross and Blake Lyda splitting action for Seattle. Ross stopped 28 of 35 shots, with Lyda going 3-for-4 in relief over the final nine minutes.

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play, while Seattle was 2-for-4.

On Saturday, Kelowna will host Kamloops (4-4-0-0). On Friday, the Blazers posted a 3-1 road win over Everett (4-3-0-0).

The Blazers started the season with three consecutive losses, but have since won four of their last five games, including a 3-2 overtime win in Kelowna on Sept. 27. Orrin Centazzo and Connor Zary are tied for the Blazers’ team lead in scoring, each with four goals and 11 points.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 6, Powell River 2

At Powell River, Jay O’Brien and Lukas Sillinger both had three-point nights, each with a goal and two assists, as the undefeated Vees scored early and often in defeating the Kings on Friday night.

David Silye, Evan McIntyre, Danny Weight and Liam Malmquist also scored for Penticton (11-0-0-0), which led 2-1 after the first period and 6-2 after the second.

O’Brien opened the scoring just 90 seconds into the game, with Silye making it 2-1 at 6:30. In the second, the Vees erupted for three goals in the first seven minutes, with McIntyre (0:48), Sillinger (3:26) and Weight (6:55) reaching the scoresheet. Malmquist tallied Penticton’s last goal at 14:10.

Jacob Slipec, who made it 1-1 at 5:04 of the first, and Jacob Badal, who closed out the scoring at 15:06 of the second, replied for Powell River (7-7-0-0).

Yaniv Perets stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Vees. For the Kings, starter Matteo Paler-Chow stopped 14 of 18 shots, with Braedy Euerby going 16-for-18 in relief.

Penticton was lethal on the power play, 4-for-7. Powell River was 1-for-10.

Salmon Arm 2, Chilliwack 1

At Salmon Arm, Nick Unruh netted the game winner, 93 seconds into overtime, as the Silverbacks edged the Chiefs.

Hunter Sansbury also scored for Salmon Arm (9-2-1-0), at 7:12 of the second following a scoreless first. Nikita Nesterenko replied for Chilliwack (8-4-1-1), at 4:40 of the third.

Ethan Langenegger stopped 33 of 34 shots for the Silverbacks, with Mathieu Caron turning aside 29 of 31 shots for the Chiefs.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-3 on the power play while Chilliwack was 0-for-3.

Vernon 5, Merritt 2

At Vernon, Ryan Shostack scored twice and Brendan Kim had three assists as the Vipers downed the Centennials.

Keigo Hachisuka, Matt Kowalski and Connor Marritt also scored for Vernon (3-6-0-0). The game was tied 2-2 after the first period, with the Vipers taking a 5-2 lead after the second.

Rylan Van Unen and Thomas Manty also scored for Merritt (2-7-0-0), which trailed 2-0 just six minutes after the opening faceoff.

Max Palaga, 9 saves on 11 shots, and Reilly Herbst, who went 14-for-14, split netminding duties for the Vipers. For the Cents, Ryan Winter stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Neither team had a power play during the game.

West Kelowna 5, Wenatchee 2

At Wenatchee, Wash., the Warriors scored the game’s first five goals in defeating the host Wild.

Drew Vieten, Brendan Pigeon, Rob Christy and Brandon Dent, with his team’s last two goals, scored for West Kelowna (3-9-2-1), which led 2-0 and 4-0 at the breaks.

Luke Ormsby and Harrison Scott replied for Wenatchee (5-4-1-1).

Brock Baier stopped 35 of 37 shots for the Warriors, with Daniel Chenard turning aside 18 of 23 shots for the Wild.

West Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-3.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Oct. 12, Vernon hosts Chilliwack, Penticton travels to Alberni Valley (6-8-0-0), Salmon Arm ventures north to play Prince George (4-5-2-1) and West Kelowna rounds out its road twinbill against Wenatchee.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 3, Fernie 2

At Fernie, Kelowna kept its perfect start to the season intact as the Chiefs edged the host Ghostriders on Friday night.

Caleb Brown, Zane Avery and Isaac Dutka, with the game winner early in the third period, scored for Kelowna (7-0-0-0-0). Aaron Hladiuk and Brody Bauder replied for Fernie (5-3-0-0-2).

The Chiefs led 1-0 after the first period, with Brown scoring at 13:43. In the second, Avery made it 2-0 at 6:02. The Ghostriders, though, rallied to level the score, with Hladiuk lighting the lamp at 8:13, then Bauder at 10:10. Dutka’s winner came at 2:50 of the third.

Braeden Mitchell stopped 32 of 34 shots for the Chiefs, with Ethan Fitzgerald turning aside 27 of 30 shots for the Ghostriders.

Kelowna was 0-for-3 on the power play while Fernie was 0-for-4.

Notably, while Kelowna may be undefeated, the Chiefs are currently second in their division. North Okanagan (8-2-0-0-1) has 17 points, three more than Kelowna’s 14, though the Knights have also played four more games than the Chiefs.

Friday Results

Chase 4, Spokane 3

Sicamous 1, 100 Mile House 0

Revelstoke 5, Princeton 1

North Okanagan 3, Summerland 1

Saturday’s Games

Kelowna at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Chase at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

North Okanagan at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

