WHL Roundup: Friday, October 11, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 1:51 am
Updated October 12, 2019 1:52 am

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kyle Olson scored his second goal of the night 4:20 into overtime as the Tri-City Americans topped the Victoria Royals 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Tom Cadieux and Samuel Huo had goals in regulation time for the Americans (4-3-0).

Beck Warm made 27 saves for the win in net.

River Fahey, Tarun Fizer and Matthew Smith supplied the offence for the Royals (2-3-1). Shane Farkas turned away 26 shots for Victoria.

Tri-City did not score on its only power play and the Royals were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

BLADES 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Chase Wouters’s short-handed goal was the winner as Saskatoon edged the Wheat Kings.

Eric Florchuk also scored for the Blades (5-3-1).

Cole Reinhardt replied for Brandon (3-5-0).

GIANTS 4 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tristen Nielsen scored twice, including the winner, as Vancouver downed the Warriors.

Justin Sourdif and Lukas Svejkovsky also scored for the Giants (5-5-0).

Owen Hardy was the lone scorer for Moose Jaw (5-2-0).

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Spencer Moe struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Raiders doubled Lethbridge.

Zack Hayes and Ilya Usau chipped in for Prince Albert (6-0-2).

Ty Nash and Koletrane Wilson scored for the Hurricanes (3-3-1).

WINTERHAWKS 5 REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — Joel Hofer stopped all 16 shots he faced as Portland blanked the Rebels.

Seth Jarvis’s power-play goal 9:28 into the game was the eventual winner for the Winterhawks (5-3-0), while Simon Knak, Johnny Ludvig, Clay Hanus and Jake Gricius also scored.

Byron Fancy combined with Ethan Anders for 36 saves for Red Deer (4-4-0).

TIGERS 5 ICE 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyler Preziuso had two goals as the Tigers beat Winnipeg.

Ryan Chyzowski, Elijah Brown and Cole Sillinger rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (6-2-1).

Jakin Smallwood and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice (3-4-1).

COUGARS 3 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Connor Bowie scored the game-winning goal early in the second period as Prince George triumphed over the Chiefs.

Josh Maser and Mitchell Kohner also scored for the Cougars (2-4-1).

Bobby Russell scored for Spokane (3-3-1).

ROCKETS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENT, Wash. — Nolan Foote had a pair of goals as Kelowna blasted Seattle.

Pavel Novak’s goal in the final minute of the second period was the winner for the Rockets (5-2-1), who also got goals from Alex Swetlikoff, Kaedan Korczak, Dillon Hamaliuk, Mark Liwiski and Michael Farren.

Matthew Wedman, Simon Kubicek and Keltie Jeri-Leon provided the offence for the Thunderbirds (2-4-0).

BLAZERS 3 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Quinn Schmiemann’s goal near the midway point of the game was the winner as Kamloops beat the Silvertips.

Inaki Baragano and Connor Zary also scored for the Blazers (4-4-0).

Brendan Lee scored for Everett (4-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
