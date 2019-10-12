WHL Roundup: Friday, October 11, 2019

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kyle Olson scored his second goal of the night 4:20 into overtime as the Tri-City Americans topped the Victoria Royals 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.
Tom Cadieux and Samuel Huo had goals in regulation time for the Americans (4-3-0).
Beck Warm made 27 saves for the win in net.
River Fahey, Tarun Fizer and Matthew Smith supplied the offence for the Royals (2-3-1). Shane Farkas turned away 26 shots for Victoria.
Tri-City did not score on its only power play and the Royals were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
BLADES 2 WHEAT KINGS 1
BRANDON, Man. — Chase Wouters’s short-handed goal was the winner as Saskatoon edged the Wheat Kings.
Eric Florchuk also scored for the Blades (5-3-1).
Cole Reinhardt replied for Brandon (3-5-0).
—
GIANTS 4 WARRIORS 1
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tristen Nielsen scored twice, including the winner, as Vancouver downed the Warriors.
Justin Sourdif and Lukas Svejkovsky also scored for the Giants (5-5-0).
Owen Hardy was the lone scorer for Moose Jaw (5-2-0).
—
RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 2
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Spencer Moe struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Raiders doubled Lethbridge.
Zack Hayes and Ilya Usau chipped in for Prince Albert (6-0-2).
Ty Nash and Koletrane Wilson scored for the Hurricanes (3-3-1).
—
WINTERHAWKS 5 REBELS 0
RED DEER, Alta. — Joel Hofer stopped all 16 shots he faced as Portland blanked the Rebels.
Seth Jarvis’s power-play goal 9:28 into the game was the eventual winner for the Winterhawks (5-3-0), while Simon Knak, Johnny Ludvig, Clay Hanus and Jake Gricius also scored.
Byron Fancy combined with Ethan Anders for 36 saves for Red Deer (4-4-0).
—
TIGERS 5 ICE 2
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyler Preziuso had two goals as the Tigers beat Winnipeg.
Ryan Chyzowski, Elijah Brown and Cole Sillinger rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (6-2-1).
Jakin Smallwood and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice (3-4-1).
—
COUGARS 3 CHIEFS 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — Connor Bowie scored the game-winning goal early in the second period as Prince George triumphed over the Chiefs.
Josh Maser and Mitchell Kohner also scored for the Cougars (2-4-1).
Bobby Russell scored for Spokane (3-3-1).
—
ROCKETS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 3
KENT, Wash. — Nolan Foote had a pair of goals as Kelowna blasted Seattle.
Pavel Novak’s goal in the final minute of the second period was the winner for the Rockets (5-2-1), who also got goals from Alex Swetlikoff, Kaedan Korczak, Dillon Hamaliuk, Mark Liwiski and Michael Farren.
Matthew Wedman, Simon Kubicek and Keltie Jeri-Leon provided the offence for the Thunderbirds (2-4-0).
—
BLAZERS 3 SILVERTIPS 1
EVERETT, Wash. — Quinn Schmiemann’s goal near the midway point of the game was the winner as Kamloops beat the Silvertips.
Inaki Baragano and Connor Zary also scored for the Blazers (4-4-0).
Brendan Lee scored for Everett (4-3-0).
—
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.
COMMENTS