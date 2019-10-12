Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.L. police charge two men after investigation finds robbery was a hoax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 10:47 am
The force says an investigation has since revealed that the cashier and an acquaintance staged the incident.
The force says an investigation has since revealed that the cashier and an acquaintance staged the incident. Global News

Police in central Newfoundland have charged two young men after they allegedly staged a robbery hoax at a convenience store.

RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor had previously charged two men in an armed robbery reported at a Needs Convenience on Aug. 31.

The force says an investigation has since revealed that the cashier and an acquaintance staged the incident.

READ MORE: Newfoundland hunter charged after moose shot from truck window

A 20-year-old is charged with disguise with intent commit an indictable offence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 21-year-old man faces charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and public mischief.

The elder man was released from custody before his next court date, while the younger is currently in custody serving another sentence.

Story continues below advertisement
Town of Riverview calling on RCMP to investigate death threats
Town of Riverview calling on RCMP to investigate death threats

Another 20-year-old has been cleared of involvement and charges related to the robbery were withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeRCMPNewfoundland and LabradorHoaxNewfoundland crimeNeeds ConvenienceGrand Falls-Windsor
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.