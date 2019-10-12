N.L. police charge two men after investigation finds robbery was a hoax

Send this page to someone via email

Police in central Newfoundland have charged two young men after they allegedly staged a robbery hoax at a convenience store.

RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor had previously charged two men in an armed robbery reported at a Needs Convenience on Aug. 31.

The force says an investigation has since revealed that the cashier and an acquaintance staged the incident.

A 20-year-old is charged with disguise with intent commit an indictable offence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 21-year-old man faces charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and public mischief.

The elder man was released from custody before his next court date, while the younger is currently in custody serving another sentence.

Another 20-year-old has been cleared of involvement and charges related to the robbery were withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.