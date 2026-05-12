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Crime

Stolen truck hits Mountie, parked car while fleeing from police in Manitoba

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
This RCMP vehicle was parked when it was struck by the Winnipeg woman who was on the run from the police in a stolen five-ton truck. View image in full screen
This RCMP vehicle was parked when it was struck by a stolen truck. Manitoba RCMP
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A police officer was injured on the job after they were hit by a stolen five-ton truck while in pursuit of its driver, the RCMP said.

The suspect stole the truck from a business on Paramount Road just after 9:30 a.m. last Thursday before heading southbound on the West Perimeter Highway, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.

After avoiding attempted traffic stops, she stopped by the intersection with Robin Boulevard, the service said.

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“Suddenly, the truck started moving again and struck an officer while causing damages to a parked police car,” police said.

Other officers at the scene provided first aid while awaiting paramedics, the release said.

The woman, however, took off in the truck again. She was spotted in the RM of Macdonald – where she was eventually arrested at 11:15 a.m., the RCMP said.

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A 42-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a slew of charges, including flight from police, resisting an officer, assault on a police officer with a weapon causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

She is also accused of operating a vehicle while on drugs causing bodily harm, refusal to comply and theft of a vehicle over $5,000.

Police said she will remain in custody until her next court date.

The RCMP said the officer who was hit had non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home.

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