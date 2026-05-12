Stolen truck hits Mountie, parked car while fleeing from police in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer was injured on the job after they were hit by a stolen five-ton truck while in pursuit of its driver, the RCMP said.

The suspect stole the truck from a business on Paramount Road just after 9:30 a.m. last Thursday before heading southbound on the West Perimeter Highway, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.

After avoiding attempted traffic stops, she stopped by the intersection with Robin Boulevard, the service said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Suddenly, the truck started moving again and struck an officer while causing damages to a parked police car,” police said.

Other officers at the scene provided first aid while awaiting paramedics, the release said.

The woman, however, took off in the truck again. She was spotted in the RM of Macdonald – where she was eventually arrested at 11:15 a.m., the RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 42-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a slew of charges, including flight from police, resisting an officer, assault on a police officer with a weapon causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

She is also accused of operating a vehicle while on drugs causing bodily harm, refusal to comply and theft of a vehicle over $5,000.

Police said she will remain in custody until her next court date.

The RCMP said the officer who was hit had non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home.