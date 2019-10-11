Arthur Kaliyev shines as Hamilton Bulldogs beat Erie Otters

Send this page to someone via email

Arthur Kaliyev scored four goals and Marco Cosantini stopped 37 shots for his first OHL victory as the Hamilton Bulldogs blasted the Erie Otters 4-1 at Erie Insurance Arena Friday night.

It is Hamilton’s first two-game winning streak of the season.

Kaliyev opened the scoring 2:12 into the game when he one-timed a pass from Jan Jenik past Otters goalie Daniel Murphy.

The Los Angeles Kings draft pick scored again at 7:10 of the middle period and netted his third goal of the contest with a little more than three minutes to play before the second intermission.

The 18-year-old added his fourth goal of the game when he banged a rebound past Murphy midway through the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaliyev now leads the Dogs with eight goals this season which is tied for second most in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jan Jenik assisted on all four of Kaliyev’s goals.

Chad Yetman broke Cosantini’s shutout bid with 81 seconds to play when his sharp angle shot beat Hamilton’s goalie high above the left shoulder.

The Otters beat the Dogs 8-5 in their first meeting of the season on Sept. 21, Hamilton’s home opener.

The Bulldogs next play on Thanksgiving Monday at 2 p.m. at home to the Barrie Colts.

The next game on 900 CHML can be heard on Oct. 17 when Hamilton travels to Peterborough.