Video shows speeding B.C. driver narrowly miss Delta police officer on highway shoulder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:45 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 3:46 pm
Video shows reckless driver’s near-miss with Delta police car
WATCH: Video shows reckless driver's near-miss with Delta police car

Delta police have released dashcam video of a reckless driver nearly striking an officer who was standing by the side of the road last month.

The incident happened on Sept. 30, on Highway 17.

The officer had pulled another driver over, and the emergency lights on his vehicle were activated at the time.

READ MORE: Video shows car speed across Vancouver bike lane, flip, injuring 4 people

That’s when the speeder, who can be seen in the video weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, whipped past.

“The DPD officer never got a look at the driver, but felt the wind at his back as the driver narrowly avoided colliding with both his vehicle and him,” said police in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another driver, concerned by what they witnessed, happened to catch the incident on his dash cam, and turned the video into Delta Police.”

VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car
VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car

Police were able to isolate the offending driver’s licence plate and track him down.

READ MORE: Vancouver police say officer hurt by distracted driver while ticketing another distracted driver

Officers visited the Delta resident at home to issue him a $368 fine, though he was able to escape without demerit points because the video could not prove his identity.

“This type of driving behaviour is so reckless,” said A/Insp. Ryan Hall in a statement.

“This is exactly how fatal collisions happen. Less than a second of difference and we could have had a significantly different outcome.”

Police are reminding the public that under the Motor Vehicle Act they are required to slow down and move a lane over for any vehicle with flashing yellow, red or blue lights.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
