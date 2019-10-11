Video shows speeding B.C. driver narrowly miss Delta police officer on highway shoulder

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police have released dashcam video of a reckless driver nearly striking an officer who was standing by the side of the road last month.

The incident happened on Sept. 30, on Highway 17.

The officer had pulled another driver over, and the emergency lights on his vehicle were activated at the time.

That’s when the speeder, who can be seen in the video weaving in and out of traffic at high speed, whipped past.

Drivers – you are required to SLOW down and MOVE over when there are flashing blue, red or yellow lights on a vehicle at the side of the road. Narrow miss that could have been much worse for officer and motorist. Thanks to dashcam, car owner got $368 ticket. pic.twitter.com/HRCYlekzeL — Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 11, 2019

“The DPD officer never got a look at the driver, but felt the wind at his back as the driver narrowly avoided colliding with both his vehicle and him,” said police in a media release.

“Another driver, concerned by what they witnessed, happened to catch the incident on his dash cam, and turned the video into Delta Police.”

Police were able to isolate the offending driver’s licence plate and track him down.

Officers visited the Delta resident at home to issue him a $368 fine, though he was able to escape without demerit points because the video could not prove his identity.

“This type of driving behaviour is so reckless,” said A/Insp. Ryan Hall in a statement.

“This is exactly how fatal collisions happen. Less than a second of difference and we could have had a significantly different outcome.”

Police are reminding the public that under the Motor Vehicle Act they are required to slow down and move a lane over for any vehicle with flashing yellow, red or blue lights.