Vancouver police say officer hurt by distracted driver while ticketing another distracted driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 2:39 pm
VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car
WATCH: VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car

A Vancouver police officer has been off work for more than a week after being struck and injured by a distracted driver — while policey say he was writing a ticket to another distracted driver.

The entire incident was captured on a dash cam video.

It happened on Sept. 23, at the McGill Street on-ramp to Highway 1.

READ MORE: B.C. senior slapped with $368 distracted driving fine for cellphone in cup holder

According to police, the officer had pulled his unmarked vehicle over on the side of the road and had emergency lights activated.

That’s when the driver of a Mazda, who police say was distracted, slammed into the back of the police vehicle.

The 47-year-old man behind the wheel, who police say was an “L” driver,” was assessed three tickets worth $586 in fines.

  • Drive without due care and attention, $368
  • Disobey driver’s license restrictions, $109
  • Fail to display L, $109

The driver and the passenger in the Mazda were not injured, police said.

