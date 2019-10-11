Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Linda O’Leary won’t receive prison time in connection with fatal Ontario boat crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:01 pm
Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario
WATCH: Linda O’Leary is one of two people charged in connection with a deadly boat crash in northern Ontario from late August. Two people were killed and three others injured. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Linda O’Leary, Kevin O’Leary’s wife, won’t face jail time in connection with an Ontario boat crash that left two dead at the end of August.

The wife of the Canadian businessman and TV star was charged with careless operation of a vessel contrary to the Canada Shipping Act in connection with the crash, which killed two and injured three on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) prosecutes charges under the Canada Shipping Act, and its initial position included potential jail time for Linda.

READ MORE: 2 charged, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife Linda, in connection to fatal boat crash

“The initial position of the PPSC was that the maximum applicable penalty was a $1 million fine or 18 months prison time or both,” Nathalie Houle, the PPSC’s media relations advisor, told Global News on Friday.

After reviewing the Act, Houle said the Crown determined that the PPSC’s initial position on maximum allowable penalties “was not accurate.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The PPSC has reconsidered the position on maximum penalty in light of the Canada Shipping Act and its regulations and are of the opinion that the maximum applicable penalty for a pleasure craft’s contravention of s. 1007 of the Small Vessel Regulations is $10,000.00,” Houle said in an email.

Kevin O’Leary involved in deadly Ontario boat crash
Kevin O’Leary involved in deadly Ontario boat crash

Linda’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, did not immediately respond to request for comment on Friday.

In September, Greenspan contested the prosecutor’s initial position and told the Canadian Press that the penalty for those operating a pleasure craft maxes out at $10,000.

In connection with the crash, Richard Ruh, 57, from Orchard Park, N.Y., has been charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light.

READ MORE: Family, friends mourn 2 who lost lives in Ontario boating accident involving Kevin O’Leary

Ruh’s charge is a set fine, which is akin to a traffic ticket, OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told Global News in September.

The crash, which occurred in late August in Seguin, Ont., claimed the lives of Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge.

Linda O’Leary is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Parry Sound on Oct. 31. In September, Greenspan told Global News that someone from his office will be there on her behalf.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

OPP provide details of crash involving Kevin O’Leary’s boat, won’t confirm businessman’s identity
OPP provide details of crash involving Kevin O’Leary’s boat, won’t confirm businessman’s identity
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPKevin O'LearyPublic Prosecution Service of CanadaKevin O'Leary boat crashGary PoltashLake Joseph boat crashLake Joseph fatal boat crashLinda O'LearyPPSCSeguin OntarioSuzana BritoLinda O'Leary boat crashSeguin Ontario boat crash Kevin O'Leary
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.