David Foster goes on the record about biopic ‘Off the Record’

Canadian music producer and songwriter David Foster has been eyes-deep in the industry for decades and has helped bring some of humanity’s greatest songs to life.

Don’t think you’ve heard of him? Have you ever heard I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston? Any Michael Bublé songs? Material by Josh Groban? In those instances and countless others, you have Foster to thank.

The documentary Off the Record succinctly tells the story of Foster’s life and his ascent to music legend status. The film features fascinating footage of him in the studio masterfully putting together some of the music that coloured our lives. He’s worked with many of the greats, including Houston, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson — the list goes on and on.

Global News sat down with Foster during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, at which Off the Record screened. The gregarious music man was all smiles as we talked about his career, his gift of “just knowing” and his famed studio demeanour.

‘David Foster: Off the Record’ is being released in select cities across Canada on Oct. 15. Please check your local listings for screening times. It airs on CTV on Nov. 28 and will be available on Crave as of Nov. 29.