Court rules Ford government broke the law by not consulting public on ending cap-and-trade

An Ontario court has found Premier Doug Ford‘s government broke the law by deciding to cut the cap-and-trade program without public consultation.

In the 30-page decision, two of three Ontario Superior Court judges ruled the decision was illegal because rules under the Environmental Bill of Rights were not followed.

The bill states the ministry must provide public notice on legislation that could have a significant effect on the environment at least a month before implementation.

Global News has reached out to the government for comment.

More to come.

1:29 Premier-designate announces 1st move in office will be scrapping cap and trade Premier-designate announces 1st move in office will be scrapping cap and trade

