Canada

Additional evacuations ordered for Sunday ahead of collapsed crane removal

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:51 am
New crane brought in to ensure removal of toppled crane done safely
WATCH: There are a lot of moving parts to ensure the removal is done safely, and to help with that a new crane is now set up in the area. Alicia Draus has more.

Work to remove the crane that toppled during post-tropical storm Dorian last month is expected to get underway Sunday.

The Nova Scotia government says as a result, residents living in 11 condos at the Trillium building will need to join the dozens of people already evacuated under the localized state of emergency.

READ MORE: New crane brought in to help remove toppled crane in Halifax

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has instructed them to vacate their homes by 6 a.m. Sunday, as it’s “necessary for the next phase of the project to begin.”

“We know this has been an extremely difficult time for those who have had their lives and business disrupted by this incident,” Lloyd Hines, minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“A significant amount of work has been completed and our team will continue to do everything they can to move this project forward quickly and safely.”

'It's been a huge loss': Crane forces early closure of seasonal businesses
‘It’s been a huge loss’: Crane forces early closure of seasonal businesses

The crane on South Park Street, which is owned and operated by Lead Structural Formworks Ltd., collapsed on Sept. 7 as a result of hurricane-force winds.

The localized state of emergency area includes areas within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

Engineers from Harbourside Engineering Consultants and R&D Crane Operator Ltd. say there are a lot of moving parts to ensure the removal is done safely.

READ MORE: Province renews emergency order for crane removal in Halifax

The crane weighs about 30,000 kg and two cranes will be needed to remove it, because of how far away the tower is from the roads.

The province says the timeline for Sunday’s removal could change due to unexpected circumstances, like bad weather.

— With files from Alicia Draus. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
