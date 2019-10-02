Menu

Canada

Province renews emergency order for crane removal in Halifax

By Alicia Draus and Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 2:43 pm
The province has extended its localized state of emergency around a construction crane that collapsed during hurricane Dorian.
The Nova Scotia government renewed on Wednesday the localized state of emergency in the area surrounding a crane that collapsed during hurricane Dorian in early September.

The province says this is to ensure the safety of those in the area as work continues to remove the crane at a building on South Park Street in Halifax.

The state of emergency was set to expire on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., but it has now been extended for another 14 days.

READ MORE: N.S. government hires 2 companies to help remove collapsed construction crane

It was originally implemented to speed things up and allow the province to take on liability for any damage caused during the removal process.

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road. An evacuation order for some tenants was issued by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.

WATCH: Evacuees left in the dark after Halifax crane collapse

Evacuees left in the dark after Halifax crane collapse
According to the province’s Emergency Management Office, the renewed state of emergency remains in effect for 14 days unless the government terminates or extends it.

For now, the upper portion of the crane has been secured, and crews are now focusing on securing the portion of the crane that is laying over the side of the building.

READ MORE: ‘There’s still a lot of danger ‘ — Evacuation order issued for homes near collapsed Halifax crane

Once that work is complete, engineers will reassess the situation before determining how to best remove the crane, though officials have previously said removal will likely start with the tower portion of the crane.

Officials say this is a complex project and estimated timelines will be revised as the work progresses.

They also haven’t given any indication on when the entire project would be completed.

