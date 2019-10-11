Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement

Greens’ foreign policy plan includes anti-nuke, anti-AI, anti-Saudi Arabia pledges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 10:11 am
Green Party leader Elizabeth May waves as she walks on stage for the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Green Party leader Elizabeth May waves as she walks on stage for the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Greens are making a series of foreign policy promises today, including aligning Canada with the global movements to ban nuclear and autonomous weapons.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is unveiling her party’s foreign policy at an event in Ottawa today.

Federal Election 2019: ‘We will take on the web giants’: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May
Federal Election 2019: ‘We will take on the web giants’: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May

The party’s platform acknowledges something that is now rote in Western military planning doctrine — that climate change is a major contributor to increased global instability.

May says climate change is also the cause of natural disasters, and a rise in global conflicts over resources.

Leaders’ Debate: May calls Trudeau’s climate targets ‘a commitment to failure’
Leaders’ Debate: May calls Trudeau’s climate targets ‘a commitment to failure’

She says a Green government, if elected, would sign the Treaty to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and ban autonomous weapons — so-called killer robots.

Story continues below advertisement

The Greens would also ban Canadian arms exports to Saudi Arabia and ban the importation of Saudi oil.

Freeland says no deals with Saudi Arabia have been done since death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Freeland says no deals with Saudi Arabia have been done since death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaSaudi Arabiacanada election 2019Elections CanadaGreen PartyElection CanadaElizabeth MayNuclear weaponsCanadian foreign policyarms exports to Saudi ArabiaGreen party foreign policy
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.