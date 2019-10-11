Investigation underway into Fredericton workplace fatality

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a workplace fatality in Fredericton on Thursday.

Few details have been released, but WorkSafeNB says the incident happened at Devon Lumber Co. Ltd. on Gibson Street.

WorkSafeNB said it would not be disclosing the name of the worker or further details regarding the death.

The organization says it is currently conducting an investigation into the accident.

The cause currently remains unclear.

