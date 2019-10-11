Menu

Canada

Investigation underway into Fredericton workplace fatality

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 9:57 am
WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality in Fredericton.
WorkSafeNB is investigating a workplace fatality in Fredericton.

An investigation is underway into a workplace fatality in Fredericton on Thursday.

Few details have been released, but WorkSafeNB says the incident happened at Devon Lumber Co. Ltd. on Gibson Street.

WorkSafeNB said it would not be disclosing the name of the worker or further details regarding the death.

READ MORE: Irving Oil charged a year after refinery explosion in Saint John

The organization says it is currently conducting an investigation into the accident.

The cause currently remains unclear.

More to come.

