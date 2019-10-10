Santos-Knox set to make long-awaited Eskimos debut on Saturday

Back on Nov. 3 of last year, linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox broke his ankle while playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Eskimos at Commonwealth Stadium.

On Feb. 12, the Eskimos signed Santos-Knox as a key fixture to their defence. Santos-Knox missed most of training camp and came back in the final week, only to suffer one of a few set-backs which landed him on the six-game injured list twice.

On Saturday, it’s expected Santos-Knox will make his long-awaited debut as the Eskimos host the B.C. Lions.

Santos-Knox says he’s looking forward to finally stepping out on the field in a game situation.

“It’s been a long journey, definitely tested my patience, but overall I just think it made me hungrier, a better person and player,” Santos-Knox said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I’ve figured out how much I love this game until I went through this little thing. I’ve been itching all year to get out here so it’s just great to able to come in during such an important time for this team and hopefully make an impact.”

Listen: Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox says he’s excited about making his debut on Saturday

View link »

Santos-Knox has been practising with the Eskimos for the last couple of weeks and almost made his debut last week in Hamilton against the Tiger-Cats but was held out. Head coach Jason Maas says it motivated Santos-Knox even more.

“He took it out on us in practice, just the way he attacked it,” Maas said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“He attacked it even more and we had a talk after that to be a line man, you still have to be a great teammate and still have to do all of those things and the energy was fantastic. You just have to channel it the right way and he understood that and came back had another great practice and he’s ready, that’s all we wanted to see.”

Listen: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas says LB Jovan Santos-Knox has a lot to be excited about this week

View link »

Santos-Knox is expected to bump Vontae Diggs out of the starting WIL linebacker spot. Diggs leads the Eskimos in defensive plays with 88, which good for third in the CFL. Last season, Santos-Knox recorded 80 defensive tackles, six quarterbacks sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one special teams tackle with the Blue Bombers.

Story continues below advertisement

Receiver Greg Ellingson returned to practice Thursday after missing the first two days. It looks like running back C.J. Gable and receiver Tevaun Smith will be out. Defensive back Josh Johnson is a question mark on whether or not he will play.

A win by the Eskimos will clinch a playoff spot.

Kick-off Saturday against the Lions is at 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 3:30 p.m.