Eskimos injury list grows as they prepare for the B.C. Lions

Tuesday marked day one of the practice week for the Edmonton Eskimos as they prepare for another critical game at home against the B.C. Lions.

Quaterbacks Trevor Harris and Logan Kilgore, running back C.J. Gable, receivers Greg Ellingson and Tevaun Smith, fullback Calvin McCarty, defensive end Kwaku Boateng, and defensive back Josh Johnson all missed practice.

Head coach Jason Maas says Kilgore’s absence was more precautionary and he is expected to play on Saturday.

“Logan is just dealing with some stuff from the last game,” Maas said. “He didn’t feel comfortable out there today so we decided to give the other guys some reps and let Logan go in and rest up.”

Maas says the same can be said for receiver Greg Ellingson, who left Friday’s game in Hamilton.

“We expect Greg to go, he’s fought through worse things than what he’s dealing with right now and played,” Maas said. “You expect him to be a full go, it’s more precautionary to hold him out.”

Running back C.J. Gable isn’t so fortunate as Maas says his status is up in the air.

Gable left the game in Hamilton in the second half with a knee injury. Shaq Cooper would get the call if Gable isn’t able to play.

The Eskimos with a win over the Lions on Saturday will clinch a playoff spot. The Eskimos are four points up on the Lions for the crossover spot in the Eastern Division but hold the tie-breaker by virtue of winning the season-series.

While the Eskimos have the advantage in the standings, the team may also be heading in the wrong direction— losing five of their last six games after Friday’s 42-12 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Lions on the other hand have won four straight games.

Back in May when training camp started the Eskimos team members prided themselves on their unity and closeness. Maas says that should come into play now in a tough part of the season.

“Why are we worried about what has gone on and transpired,” Maas said.

“All of those other lessons we have learned along the way should help us in moments like this. We have grown stronger together. Tweet This

“I tell it like it is, we say that every day our meeting room. I tell them how I feel and what message needs to get across to them gets across and it’s real. It’s not fake, it’s not made up, it’s just how we feel or I feel, and what we need to do and what we need to accomplish.”

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas on the belief of his team and provides an injury update for quarterback Logan Kilgore, one of many players who missed practice on Tuesday.

Kick-off Saturday against the Lions on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 5 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage with Countdown to Kick-off starting at 3:30 p.m.