Ring Rescue: Dartmouth business thriving over non-destructive ring removal

Send this page to someone via email

A Dartmouth-based business has found a successful and innovative way of solving a problem you may not think of very often.

It may seem like something from a sitcom but doctors and jewelers are often forced to cut rings from swollen fingers. But Ring Rescue has a new, non-destructive process that is proving to be a hit.

Leo Mackenzie only wears two rings — his Saint Mary’s University ring and his wedding band.

READ MORE: Dalhousie, NFB launch new ocean VR learning tool

But 17-years-ago, while battling cancer, Mackenzie had to get his wedding ring cut off due to swelling.

“We found it very emotional. It was very difficult. There were a lot of difficult things, but that was one of the most difficult at the time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Last August, Mackenzie was once again in the hospital — this time with an injured finger that was bearing his SMU ring.

“Right away they said we’ve got to get that ring off, the hand is swelling quite a bit,” he said.

But this time around there was a better solution.

“The triage nurse said, ‘good news, we have a product here that can maybe take that ring off without us having to cut it off,'” said MacKenzie.

The device — called Ring Rescue — was designed by Dalhousie University mechanical engineering students for their final-year design project.

2:02 UNB students hope new life jacket will help save lives UNB students hope new life jacket will help save lives

Patrick Hennessey, the CTO of Ring Rescue, says it took plenty of prototypes and lots of late nights but they were able to turn the project into a commercial product.

You place the device over your finger, apply pressure and then raise your hand for a few minutes. The device will help compress the finger, making it easier to slide the ring off.

The company did its first production run of 200 units in August and was able to sell out in three weeks.

“We’re super excited with the way that this is continuing to turn out and it just fuels us to work harder to try and get it everywhere,” said Hennessey. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

They’re being bought by people in the jewelry industry.

But they’re also hoping to get the tool into hospitals — ensuring that it can help people like MacKenzie.

“I got to experience both. And life is better with Ring Rescue. It’s good,” said MacKenzie.