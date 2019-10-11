What’s open and closed in London on Thanksgiving Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Turkey, stuffing and much-needed time off are all good reasons to stay home over the Thanksgiving weekend.

However, last-minute shopping may be necessary in order to stock up for the holiday and the guests it may bring.

If you need to be out and about in London, here’s a list of what’s open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday.

Open

Select convenience stores

Select restaurants (call ahead before going out)

The Labatt Beer Store (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Select pharmacies and walk-in clinics

Movie theatres

East Park

Select golf courses

Fleetway

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Closed

Westmount, Masonville, and White Oaks malls

Banks and credit unions

The Beer Store

LCBO

Major grocery stores and most smaller retailers

Government offices and services

Costco

Libraries

Childcare centres

Events

Thanksgiving Day at Fanshawe Pioneer Village: Take a stroll, sample apple cider, feed chickens and learn how to preserve vegetables.

Turkey Trot at Springbank Park: Two- and 6.5-kilometre cross-country races will be held.

The Western Mustangs men’s basketball team will face off against Greenville University at Alumni Hall.

Otherwise, the City of London suggests checking out the Tree Trunk Tour of sculptures; exploring some of London’s unique natural areas including wetlands, forest, and meadows; enjoying a round of golf if weather permits; or helping to pick the winner of the 2019 Urban Design People’s Choice Award.

While most community centres will be closed on the holiday Monday, Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre; Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and library; and Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and library will be open with special holiday hours.

Road closures

Brydges Street between Egerton Street and Douglas Court

Scotland Drive between McDougall Close and Morrison Road

Talbot Street between King and York streets

Egerton Street between Margaret and Ormsby streets

Old Victoria Road between Wilton Grove Road and Discovery Drive

If guests are visiting for the weekend, the City of London suggests you register for an overnight parking pass if any vehicles will be parking on the street overnight.

Weather

Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C on Thanksgiving Monday and a low of 5 C.

What else?

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Oct. 14.

There will also be no mail delivery, but service will resume on Tuesday.

The City of London is also reminding everyone to stay staff this Thanksgiving weekend. Residents are reminded to never leave cooking unattended and to dispose of fats, oils, and grease using a Your Turn FOG collection cup.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.