Canada

What’s open and closed in London on Thanksgiving Monday

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 12:02 pm
Malls, supermarkets and most retail stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday for the long weekend.
Malls, supermarkets and most retail stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday for the long weekend. iStock /Getty Images Plus

Turkey, stuffing and much-needed time off are all good reasons to stay home over the Thanksgiving weekend.

However, last-minute shopping may be necessary in order to stock up for the holiday and the guests it may bring.

If you need to be out and about in London, here’s a list of what’s open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday.

Open

  • Select convenience stores
  • Select restaurants (call ahead before going out)
  • The Labatt Beer Store (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Select pharmacies and walk-in clinics
  • Movie theatres
  • East Park
  • Select golf courses
  • Fleetway
  • Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Closed

  • Westmount, Masonville, and White Oaks malls
  • Banks and credit unions
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
  • Major grocery stores and most smaller retailers
  • Government offices and services
  • Costco
  • Libraries
  • Childcare centres
Events

Thanksgiving Day at Fanshawe Pioneer Village: Take a stroll, sample apple cider, feed chickens and learn how to preserve vegetables.

Turkey Trot at Springbank Park: Two- and 6.5-kilometre cross-country races will be held.

The Western Mustangs men’s basketball team will face off against Greenville University at Alumni Hall.

Otherwise, the City of London suggests checking out the Tree Trunk Tour of sculptures; exploring some of London’s unique natural areas including wetlands, forest, and meadows; enjoying a round of golf if weather permits; or helping to pick the winner of the 2019 Urban Design People’s Choice Award.

While most community centres will be closed on the holiday Monday, Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre; Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and library; and Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and library will be open with special holiday hours.

Road closures

  • Brydges Street between Egerton Street and Douglas Court
  • Scotland Drive between McDougall Close and Morrison Road
  • Talbot Street between King and York streets
  • Egerton Street between Margaret and Ormsby streets
  • Old Victoria Road between Wilton Grove Road and Discovery Drive
If guests are visiting for the weekend, the City of London suggests you register for an overnight parking pass if any vehicles will be parking on the street overnight.

Weather

Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C on Thanksgiving Monday and a low of 5 C.

What else?

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Oct. 14.

There will also be no mail delivery, but service will resume on Tuesday.

The City of London is also reminding everyone to stay staff this Thanksgiving weekend. Residents are reminded to never leave cooking unattended and to dispose of fats, oils, and grease using a Your Turn FOG collection cup.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca or call 519-931-6098 to let us know.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel. 

