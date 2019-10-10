London Food Bank’s fall collection drive gets a boost in donations

Send this page to someone via email

The London Food Bank is looking to rally donations over the last few days of its fall food drive.

After a slower-than-normal start to the campaign, the food bank’s co-director, Glen Pearson, says donations have started to pick up over the last few days.

“We were behind by about 700 or 800 pounds a few days ago, but we’ve seemed to have closed the distance,” said Pearson, adding that the potential strike by education workers also held up donations.

“The food drives they were planning for the schools were postponed until they knew what was going to happen with the strike. That food will come in over the next few weeks, but we couldn’t really include it as part of this food drive.”

Pearson says another factor could be the focus on the federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last year, at this time, we had the civic election, and donations were also down,” he said. “People get kind of preoccupied with that.”

People can donate online, at the food bank or at any donation box set up at a local fire station or grocery store.

“Fifty per cent of the food that will come in during this drive will come in this weekend,” Pearson said. “That’s always the big weekend for us so we’re really trying to ramp up for that and get people ready for the weekend.”

The London Food Bank’s collection drive runs until Monday. Last year’s effort collected 1.1 million kilograms of food.