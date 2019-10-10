Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court lets stand 9-year pornography sentence for Toronto-area daycare supervisor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 4:25 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 4:31 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada says it won’t hear the Crown’s appeal of the punishment meted out to the man, identified only as S.C.
The Supreme Court of Canada says it won’t hear the Crown’s appeal of the punishment meted out to the man, identified only as S.C. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA – A nine-year prison sentence handed to a Toronto-area daycare supervisor who used toddlers for child pornography will stand.

The Supreme Court of Canada says it won’t hear the Crown’s appeal of the punishment meted out to the man, identified only as S.C.

The decision comes after the Ontario Court of Appeal affirmed in March that the sentence is appropriate.

READ MORE: Supreme Court to hear if sex offender registries unfair to mentally ill

The prosecution had recommended the 39-year-old be handed a 15-year term, saying nine years was far too lenient.

S.C., who lived with his mother and worked at several daycare centres, had asked for a six-year sentence.

He pleaded guilty after admitting he had exposed the genitals of eight napping children and taken close-up photographs with his phone.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeOntarioTorontoSupreme Court Of CanadaSupreme CourtToronto DaycareOntario Appeal COurt
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.