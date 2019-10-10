Supreme Court lets stand 9-year pornography sentence for Toronto-area daycare supervisor

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – A nine-year prison sentence handed to a Toronto-area daycare supervisor who used toddlers for child pornography will stand.

The Supreme Court of Canada says it won’t hear the Crown’s appeal of the punishment meted out to the man, identified only as S.C.

The decision comes after the Ontario Court of Appeal affirmed in March that the sentence is appropriate.

The prosecution had recommended the 39-year-old be handed a 15-year term, saying nine years was far too lenient.

S.C., who lived with his mother and worked at several daycare centres, had asked for a six-year sentence.

He pleaded guilty after admitting he had exposed the genitals of eight napping children and taken close-up photographs with his phone.

