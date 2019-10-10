Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Andrew Poje, Natalie Spooner to lead Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 4:12 pm
Uncle Otto takes a travel down Frederick Street during the 2018 Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Uncle Otto takes a travel down Frederick Street during the 2018 Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A pair of former Olympians will lead the way on Monday morning as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade travels through downtown Kitchener.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest organizers announced Thursday that two-time Olympic figure skater Andrew Poje and Olympic gold-medal hockey player Natalie Spooner have been selected as this year’s parade grand marshals.

READ MORE: Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tapping to move to King Street

Poje, who is a native of Waterloo, represented Canada in pairs ice dancing in Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018.

Alongside teammate Kaitlyn Weaver, the 32-year-old was also a three-time world champion.

Spooner was a member of the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team in Sochi, which came home with a gold medal.

READ MORE: Tickets for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2019 go on sale

The Toronto native also helped Canada earn a silver medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Raptors will also be a part of this year’s parade, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Weber and Frederick streets.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OktoberfestNatalie SpoonerAndrew PojeKitchener Waterloo OktoberfestOktoberfest paradeKitchener Thanksgiving Day paradeKitchener Thanksgiving paradeOktoberfest parade grand marshalsOktoberfest Thanksgiving Day ParadeThanksgiving Day ParadeThanksgiving Day Parade Kitchener
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.