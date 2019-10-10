Andrew Poje, Natalie Spooner to lead Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A pair of former Olympians will lead the way on Monday morning as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade travels through downtown Kitchener.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest organizers announced Thursday that two-time Olympic figure skater Andrew Poje and Olympic gold-medal hockey player Natalie Spooner have been selected as this year’s parade grand marshals.

READ MORE: Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tapping to move to King Street

Poje, who is a native of Waterloo, represented Canada in pairs ice dancing in Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018.

Alongside teammate Kaitlyn Weaver, the 32-year-old was also a three-time world champion.

Spooner was a member of the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team in Sochi, which came home with a gold medal.

READ MORE: Tickets for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2019 go on sale

The Toronto native also helped Canada earn a silver medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Raptors will also be a part of this year’s parade, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Weber and Frederick streets.