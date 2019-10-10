NBA championship trophy coming to Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

For those looking for a chance to get a picture with greatness, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy is coming to Kitchener.

The trophy will be at THEMUSEUM on October 20 and visitors will get a chance to take selfies with it. The Toronto Raptors claimed the NBA championship and trophy last June.

“The entire country was thrilled as the Raptors brought the trophy north of the border for the first time last spring. And we are thrilled to be able to share it with our community” THEMUSEUM CEO David Marskell said in a statement.

The attraction will feature a discounted admission price of just $5 that day.

THEMUSEUM says there will also be a draw for a Raptors jersey as well as games and other activities.