Canada

NBA championship trophy coming to Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 2:29 pm
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy while teammate Kawhi Leonard touches it after beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA at Oracle Arena, in Oakland on June 13.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy while teammate Kawhi Leonard touches it after beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA at Oracle Arena, in Oakland on June 13. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK

For those looking for a chance to get a picture with greatness, the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy is coming to Kitchener.

The trophy will be at THEMUSEUM on October 20 and visitors will get a chance to take selfies with it. The Toronto Raptors claimed the NBA championship and trophy last June.

READ MORE: Kyle Lowry signs 1-year, $31M extension deal with Toronto Raptors

“The entire country was thrilled as the Raptors brought the trophy north of the border for the first time last spring. And we are thrilled to be able to share it with our community” THEMUSEUM CEO David Marskell said in a statement.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri says expectation is to win in upcoming season
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri says expectation is to win in upcoming season

The attraction will feature a discounted admission price of just $5 that day.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ retro 90s jerseys will make a return to mark 25th anniversary

THEMUSEUM says there will also be a draw for a Raptors jersey as well as games and other activities.

 

