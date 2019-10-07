Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Agent: Kyle Lowry signs 1-year, $31M extension deal with Toronto Raptors

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 10:40 am
Updated October 7, 2019 11:41 am
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri says expectation is to win in upcoming season
WATCH: The Toronto Raptors held their media day and outlined what their expectations for the season are after winning the NBA championships last season

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season.

Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN. Lowry and the Raptors had been talking for some time about this, so the extension was not unexpected.

The star guard was entering the final year of a $100 million, three-year deal. But now he’ll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what’s likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors say they’re focused on another NBA championship ahead of new season

Lowry is entering his 14th NBA season and his eighth with the Raptors, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. He’s been an All-Star the last five seasons. He averaged 14.2 points and a career-best 8.7 assists last season while helping Toronto win its first NBA title.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowry said last month that winning one championship has whetted his appetite for another.

“I’m motivated even more than ever now,” he said. “When you get a taste of it, you always want it.”

Tweet This

He has been gratified by the Raptors’ success.

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse wants team to play to capabilities, ‘extraordinary basketball’
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse wants team to play to capabilities, ‘extraordinary basketball’

“I’ve been through the ups and downs,” he said. “I was able to help bring a championship here, from the time when they were talking about tanking for certain players. I’m not saying I’m the sole reason but I feel like I have a big part of it.”

Lowry has been dealing with the aftereffects of off-season thumb surgery. It kept him from playing for USA Basketball at this summer’s World Cup, and he isn’t playing in the Raptors’ preseason games this week in Japan against Houston.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ retro 90s jerseys will make a return to mark 25th anniversary

But at media day last month, Lowry suggested he’ll be ready for the regular season. The Raptors get their championship rings Oct. 22 before facing New Orleans in the opener.

“I’m going to slow-roll it and make sure I’m fully ready to go when it’s time to go,” Lowry said

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Toronto RaptorsNBARaptorsKyle LowryNBA championsNBA Free AgencyKyle Lowry Toronto RaptorsNBA Champions Toronto Raptors
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.