Peterborough woman facing drug charges after officers find purple fentanyl during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough woman is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs in her possession while she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Peterborough Police Service says that between Oct. 4 and 7, arrest warrants were issued for a woman who had allegedly been in possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failed to appear in court.

On Wednesday, officers located the woman on King Street in Peterborough.

Jessica Lynn Needham, 32, was arrested on the previously issued warrants. During a search, police say officers located and seized a quantity of purple fentanyl.

She was additionally charged with another count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Needham was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019 26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019