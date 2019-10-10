Peterborough woman facing drug charges after officers find purple fentanyl during arrest: police

A Peterborough woman is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs in her possession while she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The Peterborough Police Service says that between Oct. 4 and 7, arrest warrants were issued for a woman who had allegedly been in possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failed to appear in court.
On Wednesday, officers located the woman on King Street in Peterborough.
Jessica Lynn Needham, 32, was arrested on the previously issued warrants. During a search, police say officers located and seized a quantity of purple fentanyl.
She was additionally charged with another count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
Needham was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
