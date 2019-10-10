Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman facing drug charges after officers find purple fentanyl during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 10:12 am
A drug known as purple fentanyl is shown in a photo provided by OPP.
A drug known as purple fentanyl is shown in a photo provided by OPP. OPP file photo

A Peterborough woman is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs in her possession while she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Peterborough Police Service says that between Oct. 4 and 7, arrest warrants were issued for a woman who had allegedly been in possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failed to appear in court.

On Wednesday, officers located the woman on King Street in Peterborough.

Jessica Lynn Needham, 32, was arrested on the previously issued warrants. During a search, police say officers located and seized a quantity of purple fentanyl.

She was additionally charged with another count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Needham was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019
26 deaths linked to opioid crisis in Peterborough in 2019
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.