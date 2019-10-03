Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fentanyl, cocaine found on Peterborough man during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 12:06 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 12:15 pm
Police allege a Peterborough man arrested on a warrant was also found to be in possession of fentanyl.
Police allege a Peterborough man arrested on a warrant was also found to be in possession of fentanyl. Global News file image

Peterborough police say a man wanted on a warrant was in possession of fentanyl during his arrest on Wednesday.

While on general patrol, police say they located a man in the area of Bethune and London streets who was known to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

READ MORE: Suspected cocaine, fentanyl found on Cobourg man wanted on warrant: police

Officers placed the suspect under arrest and searched him. Police allege they found powdered cocaine, blue fentanyl, purple fentanyl and hydromorphone on the suspect.

Dallas William Costain, 30, was charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Failure to comply with probation

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Peterborough
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
blue fentanylCocaineDrug TraffickingFentanylhydromorphonePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicepurple fentanylpurple fentanyl hydromorphoneWantedWarrant
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.