Fentanyl, cocaine found on Peterborough man during arrest: police

Peterborough police say a man wanted on a warrant was in possession of fentanyl during his arrest on Wednesday.

While on general patrol, police say they located a man in the area of Bethune and London streets who was known to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers placed the suspect under arrest and searched him. Police allege they found powdered cocaine, blue fentanyl, purple fentanyl and hydromorphone on the suspect.

Dallas William Costain, 30, was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Failure to comply with probation

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

