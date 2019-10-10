Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

NDP to remind Liberals of broken electoral reform promise before final debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 7:35 am
Which federal leader has post-debate momentum?
WATCH: Which federal leader has post-debate momentum?

With the last leaders’ debate of the federal election campaign due tonight, New Democrats are reminding Justin Trudeau of his broken promise to change the electoral system.

Ottawa Centre candidate Emilie Taman, who’s running against Liberal minister Catherine McKenna, is to tout the NDP’s promise to introduce proportional representation and lower the voting age to 16 in an event on the lawn of Parliament later today.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau’s reversal on electoral reform wasn’t a ‘broken promise’, it was a ‘betrayal’: Elizabeth May
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau’s reversal on electoral reform wasn’t a ‘broken promise’, it was a ‘betrayal’: Elizabeth May

In 2015, the Liberals promised that would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system, only to scuttle the recommendations of the committee they put together to examine the issue.

Trudeau is to pop in to a pumpkin patch in rural Ottawa this morning, boosting the Liberal candidate who’s trying to knock off Conservative Pierre Poilievre.

But the day’s big political story will be the debate, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern in Gatineau, Que., within sight of Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Canadians keep rejecting electoral reform. Maybe we should take heed.

The French-language debate will be the leaders’ last big chance to make their marks before the Oct. 21 election, especially on the volatile electorate in Quebec.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection Canadafederal leaders debateDebate nightlast debate
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.