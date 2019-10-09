Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog probing OPP-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 6:50 pm
A car is surrounded by vehicles and police tape in an Etobicoke parking lot.
A car is surrounded by vehicles and police tape in an Etobicoke parking lot. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the circumstances leading up to an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement that at around 1:45 p.m. OPP officers tried to pull over a Mercedes-Benz sedan near Cloverhill and Berry roads, east of Park Lawn Road, allegedly driven by a 26-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

It’s unclear what the man was wanted by police for.

SIU officials said after the suspect drove toward a police vehicle that’s when an officer fired their gun multiple times at the Mercedes-Benz.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was struck and taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency asked for anyone with information about what happened to call investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

