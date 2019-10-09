Ontario’s police watchdog probing OPP-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the circumstances leading up to an Ontario Provincial Police-involved shooting in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement that at around 1:45 p.m. OPP officers tried to pull over a Mercedes-Benz sedan near Cloverhill and Berry roads, east of Park Lawn Road, allegedly driven by a 26-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

It’s unclear what the man was wanted by police for.



SIU officials said after the suspect drove toward a police vehicle that’s when an officer fired their gun multiple times at the Mercedes-Benz.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was struck and taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,” the statement said.

The agency asked for anyone with information about what happened to call investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.