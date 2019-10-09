Videos show timeline of man accused of murdering Vancouver couple, Crown says at trial

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The trial of a Vancouver man accused of killing an elderly couple in their Marpole home two years ago saw the Crown use surveillance videos to piece together the timeline of the grisly crime.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones, whose bodies were found in their home near West 64 Avenue and Hudson Street on Sept. 27, 2017.

On Wednesday, the Crown presented a mountain of surveillance videos collected from businesses, transit buses and homes, which prosecutors say show Kam in the area several times before and after the killings.

The Crown also showed videos that depict the final hours of Jones and Mah-Jones before they arrived home on Sept. 26, the night the Crown says they were killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Videos showing a man the Crown believes is Kam started at around 5:53 p.m. when a man was caught on store and bus cameras walking near Granville Street.

Jones, who used a walker, was seen on video in a liquor store on 70 Avenue around 6:15 p.m. He’s last seen walking down Hudson Street around 15 minutes later.

TIMELINE: The video played in court shows 68 year old Jones, with his walker, stopping in the liquor store on 70th Ave around 6:15 pm on Sept. 26, 2017. ⁦Jones is seen walking home, down Hudson st. around 6:34 pm. GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/WnSNYl3v7L — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) October 9, 2019

Mah-Jones was seen on video leaving a dance class around 7:08 p.m., then going shopping at the Costco in Richmond.

At 7:31 p.m., the man believed to be Kam is seen walking down Birch Street near Jones and Mah-Jones’ home.

1:08 DNA evidence focus of Vancouver double-murder trial DNA evidence focus of Vancouver double-murder trial

According to the Crown’s timeline, Mah-Jones then arrived home just past 8 p.m.

The couple’s bodies were found stacked in the shower of their West Side home, in a scene that police have described as “catastrophic.”

The Crown’s theory is that Kam was already in the victims’ home when Mah-Jones walked in.

The next video was taken at 8:38 p.m., showing a white vehicle pulling up on Cartier Street and a person exiting.

Story continues below advertisement

The court had previously heard Mah-Jones’ stolen white Kia was found on that same street, which is a short distance from her home, on Sept. 27.

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE: 8:38 pm, Sept. 26th, a vehicle pulls up on Cartier street, a person exits. Based on previous testimony, Mah-Jones’ stolen white Kia was found on Cartier street, a short distance from her home. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/r4OtOkaiUE — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) October 9, 2019

A previous witness testified last month she saw a similar vehicle drive off after being parked outside the couple’s home on the evening of Sept. 26.

At 8:41 p.m. that night, home surveillance video showed a person with a backpack walking on West 62 Avenue. The Crown told the court that man was Kam.

The videos shown to the court were just some of the files collected by Vancouver police from more than 100 locations, according to testimony heard Wednesday.

Det. Hans Dykman told the court he was advised in October 2017 that a “person of interest” had been identified as a result of a purchase at Canadian Tire, which was captured on surveillance video.

1:46 First look at video evidence in Vancouver double-murder trial First look at video evidence in Vancouver double-murder trial

That video, already presented to the court and later released to the public, shows a man purchasing a baseball cap, gloves and a hatchet at Canadian Tire.

Police have identified the man as Kam in earlier testimony.

Dykman told the court he connected the Canadian Tire video to several other videos obtained by police based on similarities including race, hair colour, receding temples, age, build and glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

VPD HUNT FOR SUSPECT: VPD collected video from over 100 locations. Det. Hans Dykman says he was advised in October 2017 that a ‘person of interest’ had been identified as a result of a purchase at Canadian, which was captured on CCTV. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/HVbhBlQ44O — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) October 9, 2019

The Crown’s theory is that Kam purchased a hatchet and gloves in the days leading up to the double-murder with the intent of killing someone, but that he had no relationship with the victims.

The court has already heard from several witnesses who described seeing a knife and a hatchet outside the home on the day the couple was found dead.

Prosecutors have told the court the couple’s DNA was found on the hatchet. A forensic analyst testified Monday Kam’s DNA was found on the knife, saying there’s a “one in 630-quintillion chance” it’s someone else’s.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday. The Crown is expected to wrap its case by the week of Oct. 15, at which point the defence will lay out its case — and its theory of what happened.