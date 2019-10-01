Video, photo evidence released in trial of man accused in grisly murder of Vancouver couple

WARNING: This story contains graphic details which may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Crown has released photo and video evidence in the trial of a B.C. man accused in the gruesome killing of a Vancouver couple.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 64-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones at their home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street on Sept. 27, 2017.

WATCH: Day three of trial of man accused of killing Vancouver couple

In its opening statements, Crown told jurors that it would prove that a hatchet and knife found at the scene were used by Kam to kill the couple, that Kam’s DNA was found under Mah-Jones’ fingernails and that her DNA was found on his glasses.

READ MORE: ‘I was overcome’: Officers describe finding victims at day 2 of Marpole murder trial

Crown’s theory is that Kam purchased a hatchet and gloves in the days leading up to the double-murder with the intent of killing someone, but that he had no relationship with the victims.

On Tuesday, Crown played video evidence to jurors that shows a man purchasing a baseball cap, gloves and a hatchet at Canadian Tire.

Vancouver police Det. Simon Cracknell testified that the man seen in the video is Kam.

WARNING: Photo evidence in this image gallery may be disturbing to some viewers

For the first time, following an application to the court from several media outlets, including Global News, the public is also seeing images of evidence from the scene of the murders.

Photographs include a bloody hatchet that Crown says had the victims’ DNA on it, and which prosecutors allege is the same item Kam purchased in the video.

WATCH: More shocking testimony at double murder trial

Also released is an image of an orange knife, bloody footprints on the back stairs of the murdered couple’s home, and the pair of Kam’s glasses that prosecutors say had Mah-Jones’ DNA on it.

Several witnesses, including police and a newspaper delivery person, have testified they saw a hatchet and knife in the couple’s front yard the day of the killing.

READ MORE: Crown describes horrific crime scene as Marpole double-murder trial begins

The court has already heard from Vancouver police officers who discovered the murdered couple stacked in a shower stall, and who described the bloody scene as “catastrophic.”

Police testified that there was no indication anything had been stolen from the home, suggesting robbery was not the motive.

WATCH: Trial begins in 2017 Marpole double murder

Prosecutor Daniel Mulligan told the jury that Mah-Jones suffered 103 “sharp force injuries” as well as “blood loss from a laceration to the carotid artery.”

The court has also heard from Kam’s former roommate Darby Morton, who testified that he’d never seen the accused drinking or doing drugs, and that he appeared to come from a normal family.

Under cross-examination, Morton told the jury that Kam did appear “kind of depressed.”

-With files from Rumina Daya