Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Election has record number of Indigenous candidates, First Nations swing votes, AFN says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 3:35 pm
Federal Election 2019: Elections Canada committed to improving voter registration among First Nations
Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane outlined for reporters on Tuesday the steps his organization is taking to help improve voter registration for First Nations.

The Assembly of First Nations says there is a record number of Indigenous candidates in the federal election and First Nations voters could swing the vote in almost one in five ridings.

In an analysis to be released tomorrow, the national Indigenous advocacy organization says there are at least 62 First Nations, Métis and Inuit candidates running.

Leaders' Debate Wrap: How Indigenous issues were discussed
Leaders’ Debate Wrap: How Indigenous issues were discussed

That’s a rise from the 54 Indigenous candidates who ran in 2015, when a record 10 were elected to Parliament.

The assembly also identifies 63 “priority districts” among the 338 across the country where First Nations voters could swing the vote.

Election priorities for Canada's indigenous population
Election priorities for Canada’s indigenous population

Those include Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s riding of Regina Qu’Appelle and the northern Saskatchewan riding of Desnethe—Missinippi—Churchill River, where there are almost 23,000 eligible First Nations voters and the seat was won by 82 votes in 2015.

The assembly identifies priority districts as those where the eligible First Nations voting population is either larger than the margin of victory in the 2015 election, or is at least one per cent of total eligible voters and within five per cent of the margin of victory.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaAssembly of First NationsAFNDesnethé-Missinippi-Churchill RiverRegina Qu'AppelleAndrew Scheer's ridingFirst Nations voters
