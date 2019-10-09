Menu

Entertainment

Vancouver, Seth Rogen star in celebrity chef David Chang’s new food show

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 3:57 pm
Seth Rogen and David Chang chow down on snacks in Vancouver in the trailer for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.
Seth Rogen and David Chang chow down on snacks in Vancouver in the trailer for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Netflix

The City of Vancouver and one of its best-known exports, Seth Rogen, will make starring appearances in a new food-focused Netflix show.

Celebrity chef David Chang, known for his popular Netflix program Ugly Delicious and his Momofuku restaurant, was spotted making the rounds of the Lower Mainland with Rogen back in January.

The duo was spotted at Granville Island Market’s iconic Lee’s Donuts and Richmond’s HK BBQ Master.

Story continues below advertisement

In the trailer for Chang’s new show, Breakfast Lunch & Dinner, the pair can be seen chowing down on donuts and eating steamed dumplings.

READ MORE: The Vancouver Aquarium now has an octopus named after Seth Rogen

“It’s like hugely multicultural and the food’s like amazing,” Rogen said of his hometown in the trailer.

The pair also take a crabbing trip into Burrard Inlet, and apparently take a pit stop to smoke at least one joint.

Along with Vancouver, Breakfast Lunch & Dinner will see Chang travel to three other cities.

READ MORE: From ‘Pineapple Express’ to West Coast Express: Seth Rogen to voice Vancouver transit

He explores Marrakesh, Morocco, with Chrissy Teigen; Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with Kate McKinnon; and Los Angeles with Lena Waithe — gobbling snacks and absorbing local culture along the way.

The program becomes available on Netflix on Oct. 23, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
VancouverNetflixSeth RogenCooking ShowFood programfood showFood TravelDavid Changbreakfast lunch & dinnerdavid chang vancouvernetflix vancouverseth rogen vancouverugly delicious
