Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Football, volleyball action in Saskatoon High School Huddle for Oct. 8

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:44 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 4:43 pm
Football, volleyball action in Saskatoon High School Huddle for Oct. 8
WATCH ABOVE: Boys' football and volleyball are featured in the Oct. 8 segment of High School Huddle.

One school in particularly, Bishop James Mahoney (BJM), features predominantly in this week’s installment of High School Huddle.

Kicking off with football highlights from the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate, the BJM Saints battled the undefeated St. Joseph Guardians.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades still seeking first home win of season

Next, the Holy Cross Crusaders were also trying to stay perfect against Prince Albert’s St. Mary Marauders on the football field.

In senior boys’ volleyball, BJM was on the court in a match with the Mount Royal Mustangs.

Volleyball highlights end with BJM taking on St. Joseph.

Lastly, the segment concludes with a recap of the leaders from the cross-country city championships.

Watch Global News at 10 on Tuesdays for more High School Huddle.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon SportsFootballVolleyballHigh School SportsHigh School HuddleSSSADSaskatoon High School HuddleSaskatoon High School Sports
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.