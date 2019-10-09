Football, volleyball action in Saskatoon High School Huddle for Oct. 8

Send this page to someone via email

One school in particularly, Bishop James Mahoney (BJM), features predominantly in this week’s installment of High School Huddle.

Kicking off with football highlights from the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate, the BJM Saints battled the undefeated St. Joseph Guardians.

Next, the Holy Cross Crusaders were also trying to stay perfect against Prince Albert’s St. Mary Marauders on the football field.

In senior boys’ volleyball, BJM was on the court in a match with the Mount Royal Mustangs.

Volleyball highlights end with BJM taking on St. Joseph.

Lastly, the segment concludes with a recap of the leaders from the cross-country city championships.

