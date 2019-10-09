Candlelight vigil for high school murder victim to be held Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton as a community can join together to support the family of 14-year-old murder victim Devan Selvey Wednesday evening.

The ‘Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealousy, Hatefulness and for Love and Peace’ is being held in front of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Main Street East from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say it is a way to mourn the teenager’s shocking death and take a stand against bullying.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that has been set up to cover the costs of his funeral has surpassed its $35,000 goal.

The funeral service will take place Saturday in Stoney Creek.

Selvey was stabbed to death outside the school on Monday afternoon and two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder.

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were arrested in connection with the attack but have since been released unconditionally.