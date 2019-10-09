Menu

Candlelight vigil for high school murder victim to be held Wednesday

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 9, 2019 12:16 pm
A candlelight vigil will be held outside Hamilton's Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School Wednesday evening in memory of murder victim Devan Selvey.
A candlelight vigil will be held outside Hamilton's Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School Wednesday evening in memory of murder victim Devan Selvey. Goolge

Hamilton as a community can join together to support the family of 14-year-old murder victim Devan Selvey Wednesday evening.

The ‘Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealousy, Hatefulness and for Love and Peace’ is being held in front of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Main Street East from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say it is a way to mourn the teenager’s shocking death and take a stand against bullying.

READ MORE: Family remembers Hamilton teen fatally stabbed outside high school as ‘sweet,’ ‘kind’ boy

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that has been set up to cover the costs of his funeral has surpassed its $35,000 goal.

The funeral service will take place Saturday in Stoney Creek.

READ MORE: Murdered teenager Devan Selvey’s funeral to be held Saturday

Selvey was stabbed to death outside the school on Monday afternoon and two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were arrested in connection with the attack but have since been released unconditionally.

