Wilson Street in downtown Guelph changing one-way direction

Drivers heading in and out of downtown Guelph will soon need to get used to the new flow of traffic on a stretch of Wilson Street.

It has been closed during the construction of a parkade but is scheduled to reopen later this month.

When it does, the one-way street will be reversed next to city hall between Northumberland and Gordon streets. Vehicles will only be able to head southbound out of the downtown core.

The city noted traffic will still flow in both directions between Northumberland and Macdonell streets.

“The change in traffic direction will make it easier for motorists to get into and out of Guelph’s downtown core at peak times,” the city said in a post on its’ website.

The parkade, also expected to open later this month, appears to have a new official name. It has been known as the Wilson Street Parkade, but the city is now referring to it as the Market Parkade, given its proximity to Market Square.

Cyclists will still be permitted to travel in each direction through the one-way portion and bike lanes will be added to both sides of the street.

A pedestrian crosswalk will be added on Wilson Street between the parkade entrance and Market Square.

There will be a big change on Wilson Street when it reopens later this month. Traffic on the one-way section between Northumberland and Norfolk/Gordon will flow southbound, away from downtown, instead of northbound. Read more: https://t.co/jLw7NnHyWY — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) October 8, 2019