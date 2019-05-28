Guelph city council votes to ‘acknowledge a climate crisis,’ not declare climate emergency

Guelph will not be declaring a climate emergency, like many other Canadian cities have done, in what has become one of the most controversial decisions so far during this term of city council.

Instead, council has opted to “acknowledge a climate crisis.”

Councillors debated and heard from many delegates about making the declaration during a six-hour meeting on Monday night.

But late in the meeting, council narrowly voted 7-6 in favour of Ward 1 Coun. Dan Gibson’s motion to alter the wording by changing “declare” to “acknowledge” and “emergency” to “crisis.”

Council then voted 9-4 in favour of the amended motion with the new language. Leanne Piper, Mike Salisbury, James Gordon and Phil Allt voted against it out of protest for not declaring a climate emergency.

Several city councillors took to social media to voice their frustration with the vote.

Gordon said it was embarrassing.

“Our goal, apparently, is to be ‘palatable,’ not bold decision-making,” he said.

Just as the "Tar Sands" was rebranded the "Oil Sands" so our climate change "Emergency Declaration" was watered down to a simple "Acknowledgement". — Mike Salisbury (@ward4guelph) May 28, 2019

Salisbury called the new phrasing watered-down and likened it to using the term “oilsands” instead of “tar sands.”

Piper spoke out against the new wording and said she could not support it.

“7-6 vote to change the word ‘declare’ to ‘acknowledge’ completely alters the intent of the climate emergency motion,” she said on Twitter.

“It’s a sad moment in council history.”

7-6 vote to change the word "declare" to "acknowledge" completely alters the intent of the climate emergency motion. A sad moment in Council history. I've voting against the amended motion, because sometimes leadership is a line in the sand about intent and vision. #wordsmatter — Leanne Piper Ward 5 (@leannepiper) May 28, 2019

Gibson defended the wording change and council’s decision.

“Guelph has one of the most ambitious climate plans in Canada,” he said. “My commitment will always be to find common ground on the climate and energy file.

“I’m proud of our council decision.”

Last night I witnessed real maturity on #Guelph council. It was an important agenda with many passionate delegates. Some delegates, sadly got personal but council remained professional & diplomatic. For that, I’m proud & thankful for my collegues today. #DemocracyWorks — Dan Gibson (@DanGibsonCllr) May 28, 2019