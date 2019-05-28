Firefighters battle early morning blaze at scrap-metal yard

The Guelph Fire Department is investigating following an early morning fire at a local scrapyard.

Fire crews from four department detachments attended the scene at Benmet Steel and Metal at 416 Elizabeth St. at 1:26 a.m. on Tuesday morning to find heavy smoke and flames emitting from a large pile of scrap metal on the property.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital after Guelph house fire

The blaze was brought under control and extinguished.

However, in a release sent out Tuesday morning, the department says that an extensive overhaul was conducted while extinguishing the fire and as a result, all water used in the firefighting efforts was captured on site and will be professionally removed at some time later in the day.

There were no injuries, however, officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze along with an estimate of damages.

READ MORE: Body recovered from Eramosa River

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank the Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and Guelph’s Environmental Protection Officer for their assistance, as well as the employees of Benmet Steel and Metal who assisted in moving extinguished debris.

READ MORE: Toronto man killed in single-vehicle crash south of Fergus